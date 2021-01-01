Supply Indica Popcorn 14.15g
About this product
The perfect choice for the volume buyer, popcorn is made up of buds that develop just beneath the plant's larger colas. While small in size, they have similar potency to their full-sized counterparts.
About this brand
Supply
Quality flower, available in sativa, indica or hybrid. Visit a local dispensary for your Supply.
