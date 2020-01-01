 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Capsules
  5. 1:1 Revive Theragels Capsules 2-pack

1:1 Revive Theragels Capsules 2-pack

by Surterra Wellness

Write a review
Surterra Wellness Edibles Capsules 1:1 Revive Theragels Capsules 2-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

2 count, 10mg each, 20mg total. Revive Theragels can help energize your day with mild to moderate expected psychoactive effects. Revive is uniquely formulated to contain a balanced blend of CBD and THC along with naturally occurring terpenes that enhance your overall well-being. Theragels are a familiar and discreet way to consume our all-natural cannabinoid and terpene blends. They’re odorless, flavorless and come in easy-to-understand doses that provide long-lasting effects.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Surterra Wellness Logo
We’re here to empower you and your family to unlock all the benefits of cannabis with the safest, highest quality products and a welcoming experience that’s designed to help you feel your best.