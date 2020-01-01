About this product

Revitalize your day. Uplift and inspire your mood. Revive vaporizer pods can help energize your day with mild to moderate expected psychoactive effects. Revive is uniquely formulated to contain a balanced blend of CBD and THC along with naturally occurring terpenes that enhance your overall well-being. Each pod is filled with our natural cannabinoid and terpene blends, without any artificial additives. Simply attach them to our compatible rechargeable battery unit and inhale.