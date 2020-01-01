Colors - All-In-One - Strawberry Lemonade - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Revitalize your day. Uplift and inspire your mood. Revive vaporizer pods can help energize your day with mild to moderate expected psychoactive effects. Revive is uniquely formulated to contain a balanced blend of CBD and THC along with naturally occurring terpenes that enhance your overall well-being. Each pod is filled with our natural cannabinoid and terpene blends, without any artificial additives. Simply attach them to our compatible rechargeable battery unit and inhale.
Be the first to review this product.