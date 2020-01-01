 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Capsules
  5. 1:1 Soothe Theragels Capsules 20mg 2-pack

1:1 Soothe Theragels Capsules 20mg 2-pack

by Surterra Wellness

Write a review
Surterra Wellness Edibles Capsules 1:1 Soothe Theragels Capsules 20mg 2-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

2 count, 10mg each, 20mg total. Theragels are a familiar and discreet way to consume our natural cannabinoid and terpene blends. They’re odorless, flavorless and come in easy-to-understand doses that provide long-lasting effects. Soothe Theragels can help you maintain stability and with mild to moderate expected psychoactive effects. Soothe is uniquely formulated to contain a balanced blend of CBD and THC, along with naturally occurring terpenes that enhance your overall well-being.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Surterra Wellness Logo
We’re here to empower you and your family to unlock all the benefits of cannabis with the safest, highest quality products and a welcoming experience that’s designed to help you feel your best.