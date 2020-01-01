CBN Transdermal Patch 10mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$22.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Align your reality. Find the balance you need. Soothe Transdermal Patches can help you maintain stability and with mild to moderate expected psychoactive effects. Soothe is uniquely formulated to contain a balanced blend of CBD and THC, along with naturally occurring terpenes that enhance your overall well-being. Patches are an innovative way to absorb the potential benefits of our natural cannabinoid and terpene blends. They’re comfortable and discreet, with steady, long-lasting effects.
