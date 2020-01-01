 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
1:9 Relief Disposable Pen 0.3g

by Surterra Wellness

About this product

Discover inner peace. Comfort your body and mind. Relief vapes can help you relax with potent expected psychoactive effects. Relief’s unique formula combines a high ratio of THC to CBD with naturally occurring terpenes that enhance your overall well-being. Each ready-to-use pen is filled with our natural cannabinoid and terpene blends, without any artificial additives. Simply inhale to achieve desired state.

About this brand

Surterra Wellness Logo
We’re here to empower you and your family to unlock all the benefits of cannabis with the safest, highest quality products and a welcoming experience that’s designed to help you feel your best.