 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. 12.5:1 Calm Tincture Extra Strength (30 ml)

12.5:1 Calm Tincture Extra Strength (30 ml)

by Surterra Wellness

Write a review
Surterra Wellness Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual 12.5:1 Calm Tincture Extra Strength (30 ml)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Soften the edges. Ease physical and mental tension. Calm Tincture Oil can help you relax with little to no expected psychoactive effects. Calm is uniquely formulated to be high in CBD and low in THC, along with naturally occurring terpenes that enhance your overall well-being. Sublingual tinctures are an easy-to-administer form of our natural cannabinoid and terpene blends. Tinctures are absorbed quickly and can deliver long-lasting results.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Surterra Wellness Logo
We’re here to empower you and your family to unlock all the benefits of cannabis with the safest, highest quality products and a welcoming experience that’s designed to help you feel your best.