Colors - All-In-One - Strawberry Lemonade - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Focus your energy. Elevate your mindset. Serene Pod can help enhance your mood with mild expected psychoactive effects. Serene is uniquely formulated to be high in CBD with low amounts of THC, along with naturally occurring terpenes that enhance your overall well-being.
Be the first to review this product.