5:1 Serene Dart Pod 0.5g

by Surterra Wellness

Surterra Wellness Concentrates Cartridges 5:1 Serene Dart Pod 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Focus your energy. Elevate your mindset. Serene Pod can help enhance your mood with mild expected psychoactive effects. Serene is uniquely formulated to be high in CBD with low amounts of THC, along with naturally occurring terpenes that enhance your overall well-being.

About this brand

We’re here to empower you and your family to unlock all the benefits of cannabis with the safest, highest quality products and a welcoming experience that’s designed to help you feel your best.