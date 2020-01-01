Rosemary Peppermint CBD Sugar Scrub 250mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$48.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
(500mg) Green Flower Oil | Pain Relief Oil (1.69oz) Full Spectrum Hemp Extract + Aloe + Lemongrass • Full Spectrum Hemp Extract • Non Psycho-Active • Contains less than 0.3% THC Created in the healing tradition of Chinese White Flower Oil, our Green Flower Oil is made with fractionated coconut oil infused with full-spectrum hemp extract (from naturally sun-grown hemp), aloe vera gel, Vitamin E, Vitamin C, Sunflower Lecithin, Essential Oils of: (lemongrass, eucalyptus, rosemary & black pepper), thoughtfully blended with your relief and wellness in mind. __________ A soothing topical oil that can be applied to areas affected with: Inflammation Muscle, Joint & Tendon Pain Stiffness & Soreness Cramps Can also be used for: Anxiety & Stress Sleep Loss
Be the first to review this product.