(500mg) Green Flower Oil | Pain Relief Oil (1.69oz) Full Spectrum Hemp Extract + Aloe + Lemongrass • Full Spectrum Hemp Extract • Non Psycho-Active • Contains less than 0.3% THC Created in the healing tradition of Chinese White Flower Oil, our Green Flower Oil is made with fractionated coconut oil infused with full-spectrum hemp extract (from naturally sun-grown hemp), aloe vera gel, Vitamin E, Vitamin C, Sunflower Lecithin, Essential Oils of: (lemongrass, eucalyptus, rosemary & black pepper), thoughtfully blended with your relief and wellness in mind. __________ A soothing topical oil that can be applied to areas affected with: Inflammation Muscle, Joint & Tendon Pain Stiffness & Soreness Cramps Can also be used for: Anxiety & Stress Sleep Loss