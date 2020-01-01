About this product

(500 mg) Luscious Lube | All Natural Personal Lubricant Full Spectrum Hemp Extract + Cocoa Butter + Coconut Oil • Full Spectrum Hemp Extract • Non Psycho-Active • Contains less than 0.3% THC A great smelling, fun, sensual, and healing butter lube that may be used on the vaginal area to provide immediate lubrication before and during sex. As an anytime lubricant it’s long-term benefits may include: • To Nourish • Hydrate • Hold Moisture • Improve Blood Flow • Condition Tissues • Improve Elasticity • Strengthen Vaginal Lining • Reduce Inflammation • Menopausal Symptoms • Anti-Microbial