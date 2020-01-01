 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Luscious Lube 500mg

by Surya Care

$48.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

(500 mg) Luscious Lube | All Natural Personal Lubricant Full Spectrum Hemp Extract + Cocoa Butter + Coconut Oil • Full Spectrum Hemp Extract • Non Psycho-Active • Contains less than 0.3% THC A great smelling, fun, sensual, and healing butter lube that may be used on the vaginal area to provide immediate lubrication before and during sex. As an anytime lubricant it’s long-term benefits may include: • To Nourish • Hydrate • Hold Moisture • Improve Blood Flow • Condition Tissues • Improve Elasticity • Strengthen Vaginal Lining • Reduce Inflammation • Menopausal Symptoms • Anti-Microbial

About this brand

A Southern Oregon company dedicated to bringing you the highest quality Full-Spectrum Hemp Products.