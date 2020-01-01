About this product

(500mg) Rejuvenate Balm | Net Wt. (1.69oz) Full Spectrum Hemp Extract + Coconut Oil + Frankincense • Full Spectrum Hemp Extract • Non Psycho-Active • Contains less than 0.3% THC Use on painful or inflamed muscles & joints or apply to affected areas of skin in need of restoration or regeneration. This unique blend of full-spectrum hemp extract & natural oils uses potent ingredients from nature to bring effective relief. Made with Coconut Oil infused with full-spectrum hemp extract (from naturally sun-grown hemp), beeswax, frankincense essential oil, & vitamin E oil (derived from non-GMO sunflowers).