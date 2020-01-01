 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. Rejuvenate Balm

Rejuvenate Balm

by Surya Care

Surya Care Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Rejuvenate Balm

$47.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

(500mg) Rejuvenate Balm | Net Wt. (1.69oz) Full Spectrum Hemp Extract + Coconut Oil + Frankincense • Full Spectrum Hemp Extract • Non Psycho-Active • Contains less than 0.3% THC Use on painful or inflamed muscles & joints or apply to affected areas of skin in need of restoration or regeneration. This unique blend of full-spectrum hemp extract & natural oils uses potent ingredients from nature to bring effective relief. Made with Coconut Oil infused with full-spectrum hemp extract (from naturally sun-grown hemp), beeswax, frankincense essential oil, & vitamin E oil (derived from non-GMO sunflowers).

About this brand

Surya Care Logo
A Southern Oregon company dedicated to bringing you the highest quality Full-Spectrum Hemp Products.