Sun Drop Extract

by Surya Care

$35.00MSRP

About this product

Surya Sun Drop | Full Spectrum Hemp Extract 1g (.035 oz) • Full Spectrum Hemp Extract • Non Psycho-Active • Contains less than 0.3% THC Surya Sun Drops are a full-spectrum crystalline hemp extract created from our proprietary 3-step purification process. Our extracts are created within a closed loop, seed-to-product system to ensure the consistency and efficacy of all products.

About this brand

A Southern Oregon company dedicated to bringing you the highest quality Full-Spectrum Hemp Products.