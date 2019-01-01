 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Sutra STIK 650 Cartridge Vaporizer by Sutra Vape

Sutra STIK 650 Cartridge Vaporizer by Sutra Vape

by Sutra Vape

Write a review
Sutra Vape Vaping Vape Pens Sutra STIK 650 Cartridge Vaporizer by Sutra Vape
Sutra Vape Vaping Vape Pens Sutra STIK 650 Cartridge Vaporizer by Sutra Vape
Sutra Vape Vaping Vape Pens Sutra STIK 650 Cartridge Vaporizer by Sutra Vape
Sutra Vape Vaping Vape Pens Sutra STIK 650 Cartridge Vaporizer by Sutra Vape
Sutra Vape Vaping Vape Pens Sutra STIK 650 Cartridge Vaporizer by Sutra Vape

$19.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Introducing the newest member to the Sutra Vape roster, the Sutra Stik Vaporizer by Sutra Vape. This extraordinary device delivers increased vapor and potent flavors for a one of a kind experience. Coming in a compact frame, it is ergonomically made so it fits comfortably in the palm or pocket, making it ideal for travel. Combing top performance and innovative design you are not going to go wrong with this piece. To get the Sutra Stik Vaporizer started, press the power button five times rapidly; please note if not done quick enough the device will not register the action. Once on the user can set their desired voltage by clicking the power button three times and bright LED lights will turn on in an ascending order in accordance to the voltage ranging from 2.8V to 4.2V. It also employs a preheat mode. With two clicks of the power button, it begins a 17 second cycle for continuous draws. One click of the power button ends the preheat mode. To get your session started, you’ll have to load your chamber. Just remove the mouthpiece from the cartridge, load your desired amount of your favorite oil, attach the magnetic adapter to the cartridge, then place it back into the chamber and you’re all ready to go! Easy as that!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Sutra Vape Logo
Established in 2011, Sutra Vape is your one stop shop for all things essential to your everyday vaporizer needs. We offer a variety of products to help fit all vaporizer lifestyles. Our Mission: To provide excellent customer service and superior products that rivals any of our competitors. Our 25 years of experience in the vaporizer industry allows us to better connect with you, the consumer, to create the highest quality products. This is made possible by our understanding of all the vital qualities necessary in product growth and development, as well as a genuine enthusiasm for providing you with impeccable customer service. It is our overwhelming dedication to our consumers that helps us strive to create and maintain the highest quality of goods and services.