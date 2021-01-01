 Loading…

Hybrid

Birthday Cake

by SVIN Garden

SVIN Garden Cannabis Flower Birthday Cake

Svin Garden is a relatively new tier 2 producer/processor out of Stanwood WA, taking the Washington recreational cannabis market by storm. Offering only the highest quality concentrates and flowers, in and assortment of flavors and consistencies.

Birthday Cake

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Birthday Cake, also known "Birthday Cake Kush," is an indica-dominant hybrid with strong body effects and sweet cake-like flavor. As decadent as its Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie parent strains, Birthday Cake buds bloom with a crystalline icing of THC-rich resin. Like any dessert, Birthday Cake is the perfect way to end your day, with deeply relaxing effects that soothe the body without sedating the mind. This strain is preferred by patients treating pain, anxiety, appetite loss, inflammation, and headaches.

