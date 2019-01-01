About this product
Our BHO is extracted exclusively from our own flower. All hydrocarbon gases are chilled at sub-zero temperatures during the entire extraction process. All our concentrates are purged under vacuum at low temperatures for 5-7 days to create a finished product with no residual solvents.
About this strain
Blackberry Diesel
Blackberry Diesel is an 80/20 sativa-dominant cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Plushberry. This sativa mainly takes after its Sour Diesel parent, inheriting that signature fuel aroma and potently blissful cerebral effects. Its tangy flavor is sweetened by the ripe berry flavors of its Plushberry parent. Tinted with lavender and purple hues, Blackberry Diesel is almost as pleasant to the eyes as it is to the nose.