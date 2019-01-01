About this product
Our BHO is extracted exclusively from our own flower. All hydrocarbon gases are chilled at sub-zero temperatures during the entire extraction process. All our concentrates are purged under vacuum at low temperatures for 5-7 days to create a finished product with no residual solvents.
Svin Garden is a relatively new tier 2 producer/processor out of Stanwood WA, taking the Washington recreational cannabis market by storm. Offering only the highest quality concentrates and flowers, in and assortment of flavors and consistencies.