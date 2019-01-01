About this product
Our BHO is extracted exclusively from our own flower. All hydrocarbon gases are chilled at sub-zero temperatures during the entire extraction process. All our concentrates are purged under vacuum at low temperatures for 5-7 days to create a finished product with no residual solvents.
About this strain
Golden Lemon
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Golden Lemon by DNA Genetics is citrusy strain with a potent punch. This 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid is a cross between Kosher Kush and Lemon Skunk, and emits a distinctly pungent herbal, citrus aroma that speaks to its parentage. The effects immediately hit the consumer between the eyes, leaving bright, sizzling euphoria in the mind. Golden Lemon melts over the body and shows its sedating side with heavy consumption.