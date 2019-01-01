 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Svin Garden

Our BHO is extracted exclusively from our own flower. All hydrocarbon gases are chilled at sub-zero temperatures during the entire extraction process. All our concentrates are purged under vacuum at low temperatures for 5-7 days to create a finished product with no residual solvents.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Mimosa by Symbiotic Genetics is a rising star in the cannabis community. A cross of Clementine and Purple Punch, this strain has garnered praise for its outstanding fruit punch, citrus rind aroma and pleasurable mid-level buzz. Like the beverage, there is no bad time to enjoy Mimosa, but if you enjoy too much, the trajectory of your day will need adjusting.  

Svin Garden is a relatively new tier 2 producer/processor out of Stanwood WA, taking the Washington recreational cannabis market by storm. Offering only the highest quality concentrates and flowers, in and assortment of flavors and consistencies.