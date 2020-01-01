 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Svin Garden

About this product

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Bred by Archive Seeds, RudeBoi OG is an indica-dominant strain that brings together genetics from two OG Kush phenotypesIrene OG and a backcrossed Face Off OG. The hashy kush aroma typically found in OG varieties comes out strong in this hybrid, providing a flavorful introduction with a refreshing finish. RudeBoi OG produces potently sublime, relaxing effects that envelope both mind and body.

About this brand

Svin Garden is a relatively new tier 2 producer/processor out of Stanwood WA, taking the Washington recreational cannabis market by storm. Offering only the highest quality concentrates and flowers, in and assortment of flavors and consistencies.