 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. BLUEBERRY DREAM WAX AND SHATTER LIQUIDIZER KIT BY SWAGG TERPENES

BLUEBERRY DREAM WAX AND SHATTER LIQUIDIZER KIT BY SWAGG TERPENES

by Swagg Terpenes

Write a review
Swagg Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes BLUEBERRY DREAM WAX AND SHATTER LIQUIDIZER KIT BY SWAGG TERPENES

$14.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Blueberry Dream Wax and Shatter Liquidizer Kit by Swagg Terpenes The Blueberry Dream Wax and Shatter Liquidizer Kit by Swagg Terpenes gives you the ability to turn any wax or concentrate into a tasty e-liquid for your vaping pleasure. All you have to do is add two milliliters of liquidizer to a gram of wax before heating it in a microwave. Then, you can add the liquified product to any vape cartridge or tank and enjoy the glorious terpenes that this product has to offer. This unique terpene blend boasts a delicious fruity taste that’s absolutely impossible to resist. The strain is a hybrid that’s heavy on the sativa. It’s renowned for its ability to boost creativity and promote a sense of wellbeing that lasts for a long time. And, the liquidizer is free of nonorganic ingredients so that you can feel good about savoring it all day long. Overall, this product is easy to use, and it allows you to enjoy your concentrate in a whole new way. *Features: - Takes Just Moments to Mix. - Amazing Flavor. - Voted the Best in Arizona Smoke & Vape Shops Market. - Does Not Contain Vitamin E Acetate - No Separation - Stays Mixed - Natural (derived from Olives) - Food Grade. - Works with ALL Your Favorite Atomizers, Tanks, etc. - Contains No Nicotine. Not Intended to be Mixed with Nicotine. - NO THC Additional Info Shipped in discreet packaging via USPS mail. Starting at $14.99

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Swagg Terpenes Logo
SWAGG-TERPENES Established in August of 2018, Swagg Terpenes came about to provide a unique way to take your vaping experience to the next level. The innovative line of Swagg Liquidizers allow any wax concentrate product to be turned into a vape-friendly liquid within minutes. Our facility in Phoenix, Arizona houses industry experts who workday and night to ensure that the quality of our products is consistent as well as outstanding. We take our work very seriously, and care about improving the way in which our customers enjoy their concentrate products.."