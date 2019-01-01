About this product

The Girl-Scout Cookies Wax and Shatter Liquidizer Kit by Swagg Terpenes allows you to finally turn your wax into a terpene-rich e-liquid that’s as easy to vape as it gets. Enjoy a magnificent terpene profile that delivers the experience you crave, while simultaneously savoring the outstanding flavor that Swagg Terpenes has managed to create. Girl-Scout Cookies is an Indica-heavy hybrid that’s known for being extremely potent. Effects are typically felt within minutes and can last for up to a few hours. Best of all, the Girl-Scout Cookies Shatter and Wax Liquidizer is incredibly easy to use. Simply mix two milliliters with a gram of wax and heat it to blend the ingredients together. Then, pour the newly liquefied concentrate into your vape cartridge and you’re good to go! This product is free of non-organic ingredients, and it’s compatible with any standard vape cartridge. Even better, it takes only a couple of minutes to work its magic. *Features: - Takes Just Moments to Mix. - Amazing Flavor. - Voted the Best in Arizona Smoke & Vape Shops Market. - Does Not Contain Vitamin E Acetate - No Separation - Stays Mixed - Natural (derived from Olives) - Food Grade. - Works with ALL Your Favorite Atomizers, Tanks, etc. - Contains No Nicotine. Not Intended to be Mixed with Nicotine. - NO THC Additional Info Shipped in discreet packaging via USPS mail. Starting at $14.99