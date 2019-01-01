 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. GRANDDADDY PURPLE WAX AND SHATTER LIQUIDIZER KIT BY SWAGG TERPENES

GRANDDADDY PURPLE WAX AND SHATTER LIQUIDIZER KIT BY SWAGG TERPENES

by Swagg Terpenes

Write a review
Swagg Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes GRANDDADDY PURPLE WAX AND SHATTER LIQUIDIZER KIT BY SWAGG TERPENES

$14.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Ready for a good night’s sleep at last? The Granddaddy Purple Wax and Shatter Liquidizer Kit by Swagg Terpenes helps you turn any wax concentrate into a tasty e-juice known for its profound sleep-enhancing benefits. Our Granddaddy Purple Shatter and Wax Liquidizer has a sublime taste that provides your palate with sweet Granddaddy Purple whenever you take a hit. Best of all, this product is extremely easy to use and works its magic in a matter of minutes. Just take two milliliters of our Granddaddy Purple Shatter and Wax Liquidizer and mix it with a gram of wax. Then, heat it and pour it into any vape cartridge or tank. You’ll go “Granddaddy Purple ” for sure over this flavor! *Features: - Takes Just Moments to Mix. - Amazing Flavor. - Voted the Best in Arizona Smoke & Vape Shops Market. - Does Not Contain Vitamin E Acetate - No Separation - Stays Mixed - Natural (derived from Olives) - Food Grade. - Works with ALL Your Favorite Atomizers, Tanks, etc. - Contains No Nicotine. Not Intended to be Mixed with Nicotine. - NO THC Additional Info Shipped in discreet packaging via USPS mail. Starting at $14.99

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Swagg Terpenes Logo
SWAGG-TERPENES Established in August of 2018, Swagg Terpenes came about to provide a unique way to take your vaping experience to the next level. The innovative line of Swagg Liquidizers allow any wax concentrate product to be turned into a vape-friendly liquid within minutes. Our facility in Phoenix, Arizona houses industry experts who workday and night to ensure that the quality of our products is consistent as well as outstanding. We take our work very seriously, and care about improving the way in which our customers enjoy their concentrate products.."