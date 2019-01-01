About this product

Terpenes are all the rage these days, and it’s easy to understand why. They allow you to enjoy the unique benefits that a certain strain has to offer. The Grape Ape Wax and Shatter Liquidizer Kit by Swagg Terpenes allows you to enjoy one of the most exceptional Indica strains out there while making it easy for you to turn your wax into an e-juice that’s compatible with virtually any tank or cartridge on the market. Grape Ape is known for its incredible ability to relax the mind and mellow the mood. It’s great for those particularly stressful days when you need to forget about your worries. This particular liquidizer boasts a tasty grape flavor that’s sweet and tangy, making it uniquely yummy to vape. Ready to enjoy what this product has to offer? Just combine a gram of wax with two milliliters of the product and add it to the microwave. This allows the wax to turn into a terpene-rich e-liquid that’s easy to pour into your tank. Now you’re ready to go! *Features: - Takes Just Moments to Mix. - Amazing Flavor. - Voted the Best in Arizona Smoke & Vape Shops Market. - Does Not Contain Vitamin E Acetate - No Separation - Stays Mixed - Natural (derived from Olives) - Food Grade. - Works with ALL Your Favorite Atomizers, Tanks, etc. - Contains No Nicotine. Not Intended to be Mixed with Nicotine. - NO THC Additional Info Shipped in discreet packaging via USPS mail.