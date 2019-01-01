 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
PINEAPPLE EXPRESS WAX AND SHATTER LIQUIDIZER KIT BY SWAGG TERPENES

by Swagg Terpenes

$14.99MSRP

About this product

When you use the Pineapple Express Wax and Shatter Liquidizer Kit by Swagg Terpenes, you’ll be able to transform your wax into a delicious e-liquid within a matter of minutes. This unique product allows you to boost the terpenes in your concentrate while giving you the ability to savor your favorite strain. Pineapple Express is a sativa-heavy hybrid that’s beloved for its ability to boost your mood, energy and concentration while simultaneously promoting a feeling of deep calm and relaxation. Using our Pineapple Express Shatter and Wax Liquidizer is incredibly simple, too. Just add two milliliters of this product to your ounce of wax and throw it into the microwave. Then, use the syringe to pour the liquid into your favorite vape tank or cartridge. Voila, you get one amazing pineapple flavor unlike any other! *Features: - Takes Just Moments to Mix. - Amazing Flavor. - Voted the Best in Arizona Smoke & Vape Shops Market. - Does Not Contain Vitamin E Acetate - No Separation - Stays Mixed - Natural (derived from Olives) - Food Grade. - Works with ALL Your Favorite Atomizers, Tanks, etc. - Contains No Nicotine. Not Intended to be Mixed with Nicotine. - NO THC Additional Info Shipped in discreet packaging via USPS mail. Starting at $14.99

About this brand

SWAGG-TERPENES Established in August of 2018, Swagg Terpenes came about to provide a unique way to take your vaping experience to the next level. The innovative line of Swagg Liquidizers allow any wax concentrate product to be turned into a vape-friendly liquid within minutes. Our facility in Phoenix, Arizona houses industry experts who workday and night to ensure that the quality of our products is consistent as well as outstanding. We take our work very seriously, and care about improving the way in which our customers enjoy their concentrate products.."