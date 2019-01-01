About this product

When you use the Pineapple Express Wax and Shatter Liquidizer Kit by Swagg Terpenes, you’ll be able to transform your wax into a delicious e-liquid within a matter of minutes. This unique product allows you to boost the terpenes in your concentrate while giving you the ability to savor your favorite strain. Pineapple Express is a sativa-heavy hybrid that’s beloved for its ability to boost your mood, energy and concentration while simultaneously promoting a feeling of deep calm and relaxation. Using our Pineapple Express Shatter and Wax Liquidizer is incredibly simple, too. Just add two milliliters of this product to your ounce of wax and throw it into the microwave. Then, use the syringe to pour the liquid into your favorite vape tank or cartridge. Voila, you get one amazing pineapple flavor unlike any other! *Features: - Takes Just Moments to Mix. - Amazing Flavor. - Voted the Best in Arizona Smoke & Vape Shops Market. - Does Not Contain Vitamin E Acetate - No Separation - Stays Mixed - Natural (derived from Olives) - Food Grade. - Works with ALL Your Favorite Atomizers, Tanks, etc. - Contains No Nicotine. Not Intended to be Mixed with Nicotine. - NO THC Additional Info Shipped in discreet packaging via USPS mail. Starting at $14.99