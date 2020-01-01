Pineapple Express Disposable Vape Pen 0.3g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
300 mg
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
300 mg
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Be the first to review this product.
Purple Dream is the mild child of Granddaddy Purple and Blue Dream. Featuring a strong sour grape smell and musty taste, this indica strain provides consumers with a relaxing tingly body sensation and has moderate head-heavy effects. It allows patients to function yet acts as a gentle sedative. Purple Dream is great for pain relief or winding down at the end of the day.