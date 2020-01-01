 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Strawberry OG
Hybrid

Strawberry OG

by SWC

Write a review
SWC Cannabis Flower Strawberry OG

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

OG Strawberry

OG Strawberry

OG Strawberry, grown on the southwest ridgeline of Mendocino County by HappyDays Farms, is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that delivers crushing effects alongside a sour fuel aroma. With a THC content that can stretch to 29%, OG Strawberry is a force to be reckoned with. This hybrid combines parent strains OG Kush and Island Strawberry Afghani Indica, a union of potency that will impress even the seasoned veteran.

About this brand

SWC Logo