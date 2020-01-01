OG Strawberry, grown on the southwest ridgeline of Mendocino County by HappyDays Farms, is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that delivers crushing effects alongside a sour fuel aroma. With a THC content that can stretch to 29%, OG Strawberry is a force to be reckoned with. This hybrid combines parent strains OG Kush and Island Strawberry Afghani Indica, a union of potency that will impress even the seasoned veteran.