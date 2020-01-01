 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. White Strawberry Skunk

White Strawberry Skunk

by SWC

Write a review
SWC Cannabis Flower White Strawberry Skunk

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

White Strawberry Skunk

White Strawberry Skunk

Created by The Strain Hunters, White Strawberry Skunk comes from Swiss Erdbeer, a strain known for its strawberry profile. White Strawberry Skunk produces buds that look similar to White Widow, except with fruity aromas and a creamy finish. When smoked, strawberry and tropical fruit notes come with a skunky background. The high comes on slowly, starting as a body high that turns cerebral and social.

About this brand

SWC Logo