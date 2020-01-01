Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Created by The Strain Hunters, White Strawberry Skunk comes from Swiss Erdbeer, a strain known for its strawberry profile. White Strawberry Skunk produces buds that look similar to White Widow, except with fruity aromas and a creamy finish. When smoked, strawberry and tropical fruit notes come with a skunky background. The high comes on slowly, starting as a body high that turns cerebral and social.