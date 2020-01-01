About this product

Sweet Amber makes the best cannasugar in the world. We use an all-natural process with ZERO inedible chemicals to infuse pure trichomes onto quality sugars, from standard cane to stevia. Sweet Amber cannasugar works like ALL sugar does: you can cook with it, put it in your coffee or juice, bake treats, or just eat it raw. Within no time you'll see for yourself how potent it is. Note that a standard can of cola consists of almost 40x the sugar we suggest in one serving. It's discreet, potent, and delicious. What more can you ask for in a cannabis product? THC ratio is 40% with near-0 CBD or other cannabinoids. This is a serious product for anyone ranging from light to heavy users: use a little, use a lot, you have complete portion control. 2oz bag: 12 teaspoon servings 1200mg total