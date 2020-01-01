THC Infused Olive Oil
by Liberty
1 piece
$60.00
In-store only 19.5 miles
Sweet Amber makes the best cannasugar in the world. We use an all-natural process with ZERO inedible chemicals to infuse pure trichomes onto quality sugars, from standard cane to stevia. Sweet Amber cannasugar works like ALL sugar does: you can cook with it, put it in your coffee or juice, bake treats, or just eat it raw. Within no time you'll see for yourself how potent it is. Note that a standard can of cola consists of almost 40x the sugar we suggest in one serving. It's discreet, potent, and delicious. What more can you ask for in a cannabis product? THC ratio is 40% with near-0 CBD or other cannabinoids. This is a serious product for anyone ranging from light to heavy users: use a little, use a lot, you have complete portion control. 4oz bag: 24 teaspoon servings 2400mg total
Snoop Dogg is a hip-hop superstar who has quite a bit of fame in the cannabis community. Given his status, Snoop’s Dream is a strain that has a big name to live up to and this indica-dominant hybrid does not disappoint. Snoop’s Dream is a mix of Blue Dream and Master Kush, which are purportedly two of the rapper’s favorites. Looks-wise, these plants and flowers take after their Blue Dream parent with medium-sized dense buds covered in orange hairs. The taste is where the kush side of this strain shows itself. Sweet blueberry flavors are there with a pine aftertaste that takes over. This potent strain has strong effects that may make doing any focused task difficult. Head effects can also be strong, making this a choice that beginners might want to work up to.