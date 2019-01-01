 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Dutch Treat

by Sweet As! Cannabis Co.

About this product

Despite its reported 80 percent indica predominance, Dutch Treat represents sativa better than just about any hybrid. At the outset, it produces an uplifting, energetic effect. It peaks with a giddy case of the giggles against a backdrop of growing excitement. For a while, everything is hilarious, energy levels seem mildly caffeinated and a smile is the only shape your lips can make. A perfectly-balanced hybrid, Dutch Treat smoothly transitions from heady high to a more mellow contentment, underscored by a sense of gratitude for everything. Its subsequent body stone creates lasting feelings of calm and relaxation, leaving you feeling incredibly comfortable in whatever situation.

About this strain

Dutch Treat

Dutch Treat
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

Over the years, Dutch Treat has become an essential strain of the Amsterdam coffee shops. The dense, sticky buds have an intense smell of sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. The cerebral high comes on quick and leaves consumers feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind.

About this brand

We started into this business as a humble family farm with a few dedicated cannabis cultivators. We began with a goal in mind: grow the best possible cannabis with the cleanest possible methods, staying true to the values that we find important in the Northwest. We bring consistent, top-shelf quality to everything we put our name on so that when you see the Sweet As! logo, you know you are getting the very best. From seed to packaged product, we take pride in what we create. Our products are graded on their look, smell, effects, and flavor. If it doesn't meet our idea of great marijuana, we don't sell it. From impeccably rolled smooth-smoking joints to some of the most refined concentrates in the market, we check at every step of the process to be sure that not only is the caliber of our cannabis among the best in the Northwest, but that this quality shows in our presentation to the customer.