About this product
Despite its reported 80 percent indica predominance, Dutch Treat represents sativa better than just about any hybrid. At the outset, it produces an uplifting, energetic effect. It peaks with a giddy case of the giggles against a backdrop of growing excitement. For a while, everything is hilarious, energy levels seem mildly caffeinated and a smile is the only shape your lips can make. A perfectly-balanced hybrid, Dutch Treat smoothly transitions from heady high to a more mellow contentment, underscored by a sense of gratitude for everything. Its subsequent body stone creates lasting feelings of calm and relaxation, leaving you feeling incredibly comfortable in whatever situation.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Dutch Treat
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Ocimene
Over the years, Dutch Treat has become an essential strain of the Amsterdam coffee shops. The dense, sticky buds have an intense smell of sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. The cerebral high comes on quick and leaves consumers feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind.