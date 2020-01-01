 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
G6 Jet Fuel

by Sweet As! Cannabis Co.

Sweet As! Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower G6 Jet Fuel

Jet Fuel, also known as G6, from 303 Seeds is the ultimate cross of some of the most renowned Diesel strains. By combining Aspen OG with High Country Diesel, we are left with a sativa-driven hybrid that stays true to the influence of SFV OG Kush and East Coast Sour Diesel in its lineage. The name Jet Fuel isn’t purely devoted to the sweet, pungent aroma of diesel fumes that this strain exudes, but also the high-energy jolt of uplifting sativa effects that eventually level off to provide a dream-like state of relaxation.

About this brand

We started into this business as a humble family farm with a few dedicated cannabis cultivators. We began with a goal in mind: grow the best possible cannabis with the cleanest possible methods, staying true to the values that we find important in the Northwest. We bring consistent, top-shelf quality to everything we put our name on so that when you see the Sweet As! logo, you know you are getting the very best. From seed to packaged product, we take pride in what we create. Our products are graded on their look, smell, effects, and flavor. If it doesn't meet our idea of great marijuana, we don't sell it. From impeccably rolled smooth-smoking joints to some of the most refined concentrates in the market, we check at every step of the process to be sure that not only is the caliber of our cannabis among the best in the Northwest, but that this quality shows in our presentation to the customer.