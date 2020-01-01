 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Harlequin Cartridge 1g

by Sweet As! Cannabis Co.

Harlequin Cartridge 1g

About this product

About this strain

Harlequin

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Harlequin is a 75/25 sativa-dominant strain renowned for its reliable expression of CBD. A descendant of Colombian Gold, a Nepali indica, and Thai and Swiss landrace strains, you can depend on Harlequin to provide clear-headed, alert sativa effects. Harlequin's high levels of CBD make this strain one of the most effective out there for treatment of pain and anxiety, as CBD can counteract THC’s paranoia while amplifying its painkilling properties. Flavors can range from earthy musk to sweet mango, but without a doubt, what draws crowds to Harlequin is its ability to relax without sedation and to relieve without intoxication.

About this brand

We started into this business as a humble family farm with a few dedicated cannabis cultivators. We began with a goal in mind: grow the best possible cannabis with the cleanest possible methods, staying true to the values that we find important in the Northwest. We bring consistent, top-shelf quality to everything we put our name on so that when you see the Sweet As! logo, you know you are getting the very best. From seed to packaged product, we take pride in what we create. Our products are graded on their look, smell, effects, and flavor. If it doesn't meet our idea of great marijuana, we don't sell it. From impeccably rolled smooth-smoking joints to some of the most refined concentrates in the market, we check at every step of the process to be sure that not only is the caliber of our cannabis among the best in the Northwest, but that this quality shows in our presentation to the customer.