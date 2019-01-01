 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Purple Urkle

Purple Urkle

by Sweet As! Cannabis Co.

Write a review
Sweet As! Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Purple Urkle

About this product

Purple Urkle’s history is as complex as its flavor palate. A California strain, the origins are believed to stem from a select phenotype of Mendocino Purps, while the essence is a blend of skunk, berry, and fresh grapes. Consumers report the indica effects to be deeply relaxing, sleep-inducing, and a great option for full-body pain relief. The short onset of effects make it a perfect nighttime strain for those who suffer from insomnia.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Purple Urkle

Purple Urkle
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Purple Urkle’s history is as complex as its flavor palate. A California strain, the origins are believed to stem from a select phenotype of Mendocino Purps, while the essence is a blend of skunk, berry, and fresh grapes. Consumers report the effects to be deeply relaxing, sleep-inducing, and a great option for full-body pain relief. The short onset of effects make it a perfect nighttime strain for those who suffer from insomnia.

About this brand

Sweet As! Cannabis Co. Logo
We started into this business as a humble family farm with a few dedicated cannabis cultivators. We began with a goal in mind: grow the best possible cannabis with the cleanest possible methods, staying true to the values that we find important in the Northwest. We bring consistent, top-shelf quality to everything we put our name on so that when you see the Sweet As! logo, you know you are getting the very best. From seed to packaged product, we take pride in what we create. Our products are graded on their look, smell, effects, and flavor. If it doesn't meet our idea of great marijuana, we don't sell it. From impeccably rolled smooth-smoking joints to some of the most refined concentrates in the market, we check at every step of the process to be sure that not only is the caliber of our cannabis among the best in the Northwest, but that this quality shows in our presentation to the customer.