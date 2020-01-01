In 2009, Sweet Grass began its journey producing freshly baked, cannabis-infused edibles. Today, with the help of our in-house cultivation, we pride ourselves on our true crop-to-cookie delivery, and distribute our award-winning confections to nearly 500 recreational and medical dispensaries throughout Colorado. Both consistency and potency have always been king here at Sweet Grass, which is why we choose to infuse our edibles with only the best: pure THC distillate and our slow-simmered, full-flower cannabutter. Through it all, consistency, safety, and effect are guaranteed to ensure the most delicious and elevated experience that keeps our customers coming back for more.