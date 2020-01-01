 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Cookies
  5. White Chocolate Butter Pecan Cookies - Recreational

White Chocolate Butter Pecan Cookies - Recreational

by Sweet Grass

Write a review
Sweet Grass Edibles Cookies White Chocolate Butter Pecan Cookies - Recreational
Sweet Grass Edibles Cookies White Chocolate Butter Pecan Cookies - Recreational

$20.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Sweet, buttery, nutty, and delicious, Sweet Grass's White Chocolate Chip Butter Pecan cookie is truly unique. It provides the consistency you love about our full-flower cannabutter with an added melt-in-your-mouth finish.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Sweet Grass Logo
In 2009, Sweet Grass began its journey producing freshly baked, cannabis-infused edibles. Today, with the help of our in-house cultivation, we pride ourselves on our true crop-to-cookie delivery, and distribute our award-winning confections to nearly 500 recreational and medical dispensaries throughout Colorado. Both consistency and potency have always been king here at Sweet Grass, which is why we choose to infuse our edibles with only the best: pure THC distillate and our slow-simmered, full-flower cannabutter. Through it all, consistency, safety, and effect are guaranteed to ensure the most delicious and elevated experience that keeps our customers coming back for more.