June’s Chocolate Mint Chip Petite Cookies : 100mg THC 10 Pack
by June's Sweets & Savories
$22.00MSRP
About this product
These cool mint cookies make for a delightful dessert with a punch. Just remember to have other cookies along for the munchies.
About this brand
June’s Sweets & Savories
From sweet to savory, from juicy fruits to rich, earthy flavors, June makes a morsel that will lift you through these holidays. See All our deliciously delectable edibles, including Petite Cookies, Flavored Pretzels, and Fruit Jellies
