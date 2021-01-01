 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Cookies
  5. June’s White Chocolate Cranberry Petite Cookies : 100mg THC 10 Pack

June’s White Chocolate Cranberry Petite Cookies : 100mg THC 10 Pack

by June’s Sweets & Savories

Write a review
June’s Sweets & Savories Edibles Cookies June’s White Chocolate Cranberry Petite Cookies : 100mg THC 10 Pack
June’s Sweets & Savories Edibles Cookies June’s White Chocolate Cranberry Petite Cookies : 100mg THC 10 Pack

$20.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Crammed with cranberries and chocked full of chocolate, a delightful ticket to a smooth night of sleep or an evening stroll.

About this brand

June’s Sweets & Savories Logo
From sweet to savory, from juicy fruits to rich, earthy flavors, June makes a morsel that will lift you through these holidays. See All our deliciously delectable edibles, including Petite Cookies, Flavored Pretzels, and Fruit Jellies

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review