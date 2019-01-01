About this product
We pride ourselves on offering high-quality full gram cones at industry leading prices. This is only possible thanks to the low cost sustainable outdoor farms we chose to partner with. Our process has been refined over the last 12 years, to produce a reliable, evenly burning cone. Anyone who’s visited Amsterdam will recognize the cone shape famous for its smooth, even burn. Don’t settle for knock-offs. Choose the original cone of the Pacific Northwest.
