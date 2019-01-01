 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Rockit Conez

Rockit Conez

by Sweet Nirvana Bakery

Write a review
Sweet Nirvana Bakery Cannabis Pre-rolls Rockit Conez
Sweet Nirvana Bakery Cannabis Pre-rolls Rockit Conez
Sweet Nirvana Bakery Cannabis Pre-rolls Rockit Conez
Sweet Nirvana Bakery Cannabis Pre-rolls Rockit Conez

About this product

We pride ourselves on offering high-quality full gram cones at industry leading prices. This is only possible thanks to the low cost sustainable outdoor farms we chose to partner with. Our process has been refined over the last 12 years, to produce a reliable, evenly burning cone. Anyone who’s visited Amsterdam will recognize the cone shape famous for its smooth, even burn. Don’t settle for knock-offs. Choose the original cone of the Pacific Northwest.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Sweet Nirvana Bakery Logo
Get groovy with Sweet Nirvana, the Northwest’s Premier Cannabis Bakery. Our collective team of mad scientists and artists provides years of experience, creating unique, high quality RSO cannabis products our customers have grown to love.