Full Spectrum RSO infused Fruit Chews! Do you favor Sativas or do you prefer Indicas? Complement your favorite strains with our Sour Sativa and Sour Indica options! Experience the entourage effect. Cold processed triple filtered Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) preserves dozens of active cannabinoids and often overlooked terpenes. Fat-free, gluten free, dairy free and vegan. The candies are available in convenient, resealable, 10mg, 50mg and 100mg bottles that prevent the candies from being crushed.