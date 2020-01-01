 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. 1:1 Liberty Haze Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

1:1 Liberty Haze Cartridge 1g

by Sweet Science

Sweet Science Concentrates Cartridges 1:1 Liberty Haze Cartridge 1g

About this product

About this strain

Liberty Haze

Liberty Haze
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Winner of the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup, Liberty Haze quickly became popular for its fast flowering time and unique taste. Bred by Barner’s Farm, this cross between G13 and Chemdawg 91 matures as a medium-tall, bushy plant in 8-9 weeks. The buds are lime-green, heavy with crystals, and usually have plenty of red hairs. Consumers like this strain for its refreshing lime taste and its potency. This hybrid can offer uplifting cerebral effects, making it a popular choice for those treating depression and anxiety.

About this brand

