Strawberry Cartridge 1g

by Sweet Science

Sweet Science Concentrates Cartridges Strawberry Cartridge 1g

About this product

Strawberry Cartridge 1g by Sweet Science

About this strain

Strawberry

Strawberry

Originally bred in the Netherlands, Strawberry is a mostly sativa cannabis strain with a pungent fruity scent and uplifting effects. Consumers prone to anxiety choose Strawberry for its stress-relieving qualities without the jarring paranoia common among high THC strains. Comfortable and relaxing, Strawberry brings physical and mental relief to patients treating symptoms mild or severe. Strawberry is grown both indoors and out with a 9 week flowering time.

About this brand

