About this product

Oh, how the pleasures of sweets can be so sinful. We believe in the principles of good verses evil, love over hate, and the sweetness of a life well lived. Sometimes a bit of willful indulgence and wickedness can set you free. Sweet Sins are hand crafted by the culinary devils of pleasure and enlightenment. Sweet Sins are non- GMO, pesticide free and lab-tested for potency and purity.