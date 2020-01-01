Grandaddy Purp 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5ML
by Deluxe Leaf
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Our bubble gum terpene profile takes the guessing game of flavors out of the equation. It has the 5 flavors that come out of your local gumball machine equally balanced. You can keep “chewing” on this and it will never lose it’s amazing flavor.
Be the first to review this product.