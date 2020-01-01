 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Jack Herer

by Sweeterps

Jack Herer

About this product

This terpene strain profile will leave you uplifted and inspired to create. You will experience natural, earthy flavors of pine from this popular strain.

About this strain

Jack Herer

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.

Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.

About this brand

Our Story Here at Sweeterps, we appreciate the natural things in life. With a solid team of top leading terpene experts with over 15 years of combined experience, Sweet Terps has now blossomed into something so much more. Sweet Terps profiles are 100% natural terpenes created to capture nature’s true essence. Sweet Terps is a product of our hard work and passion, that’s why so many prefer Sweet Terps terpenes and we know once you try them, you will fall in love too! About our Products At Sweeterps, you’ll find a wide selection of original terpene profiles to suit every craving. Choose from our original Strain Terpenes or try our newly released Fruit Infused Terpenes and Sweet Infused Terpene Profiles. Can’t decide? Try our sample packs and create your own custom order and select 5 terpene profiles of your choice. Our products do not contain CBD or THC. Which ever terpene profiles you pick, know you’re getting something hand crafted and truly unique. Our Promise to You Sweeterps strives to be your one stop terp shop for premium terpene profiles. When you choose Sweeterps, you aren’t just getting a handpicked bottle of terpenes. You’re also getting the peace of mind that comes with our experence in the industry and excellent customer service. From checkout to delivery, Sweeterps makes sure your experience is as high quality as our products. We also offer free shipping for orders over $50 because we know it can be hard to choose from our wide variety of terpene profile blends. Grab a bottle or two today and fall in love with all nature has to offer. If you have any questions you can always shoot us a message here.