Grandaddy Purp 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5ML
by Deluxe Leaf
A pungent lime and grapefruit citrus aroma that will remind you of the coast. While the undertones of diesel will conjure thoughts of the city. In either setting, this terpene profile of sour diesel is great for exploring your surrounding environment. Whether city-slicker or country-folk, everyone loves the essence of this strain.
Bred by Soma Sacred Seeds, NYC Diesel (or Soma Sour Diesel) is a 60% sativa-dominant cross between Mexican and Afghani landraces. This strain provides strong cerebral effects that ease into a deep, full-body relaxation over time. A pungent lime and grapefruit aroma is the mark of a high quality batch, like those that won this strain five Cannabis Cup trophies in the early 2000s. NYC Diesel’s happy, talkative qualities make this hybrid a good choice for social activities and many anxiety-prone consumers praise it for its paranoia-free effects.