Grandaddy Purp 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5ML
by Deluxe Leaf
If you are looking for energy and enrichment, then hop aboard the Pineapple Express! Your pleasure is assured with a wonderful sweet terpene profile. Accented with a touch of pine that is sure to motivate your next adventure upon the Pineapple Express amazing.
Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.