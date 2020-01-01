Grandaddy Purp 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5ML
by Deluxe Leaf
With this terpene profile we captured the true essence of sweet, juicy, farm-fresh strawberry flavor that starts by engulfing your taste buds with a skunky, fruity, berry taste and that leaves you wanting more. As the saying goes, “You don’t get off until you cough!”
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.