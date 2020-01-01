Grandaddy Purp 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5ML
by Deluxe Leaf
Some prefer yellow peaches, citing their “classic peachy flavor,” while others praise the sweetness of white peaches. Inside, the golden flesh of the yellow Peach is more acidic, with a tartness that mellows as the Peach ripens and softens. This sweet terpene profile will have you reminiscing about your grandma’s peach cobbler.
