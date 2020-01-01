Our Story Here at Sweeterps, we appreciate the natural things in life. With a solid team of top leading terpene experts with over 15 years of combined experience, Sweet Terps has now blossomed into something so much more. Sweet Terps profiles are 100% natural terpenes created to capture nature’s true essence. Sweet Terps is a product of our hard work and passion, that’s why so many prefer Sweet Terps terpenes and we know once you try them, you will fall in love too! About our Products At Sweeterps, you’ll find a wide selection of original terpene profiles to suit every craving. Choose from our original Strain Terpenes or try our newly released Fruit Infused Terpenes and Sweet Infused Terpene Profiles. Can’t decide? Try our sample packs and create your own custom order and select 5 terpene profiles of your choice. Our products do not contain CBD or THC. Which ever terpene profiles you pick, know you’re getting something hand crafted and truly unique. Our Promise to You Sweeterps strives to be your one stop terp shop for premium terpene profiles. When you choose Sweeterps, you aren’t just getting a handpicked bottle of terpenes. You’re also getting the peace of mind that comes with our experence in the industry and excellent customer service. From checkout to delivery, Sweeterps makes sure your experience is as high quality as our products. We also offer free shipping for orders over $50 because we know it can be hard to choose from our wide variety of terpene profile blends. Grab a bottle or two today and fall in love with all nature has to offer. If you have any questions you can always shoot us a message here.