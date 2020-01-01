Grandaddy Purp 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5ML
by Deluxe Leaf
Despite the name, the only collision you will experience with this classic strain is when you crash onto the couch with some good traveling companions! This terpene profile will fill the room with aromas of sugary lemon and a pinch of pine wood. Great for any gathering or occasion. Tends to have an earthy start, but ends with a zesty citrus tang described as fruity and skunky.
Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.